When it was announced that Victorious was coming to an end in 2013, fans were devastated. The Nickelodeon show starred Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice, Matt Bennett, Liz Gillies, Leon Thomas, Avan Jogia, Daniella Monet and more! It first premiered on March 27, 2010, and it went on four epic seasons. That’s why when it aired its final episode on February 2, 2013, it was truly the end of an era.
But why did the show have to end? At the time, some fans were convinced that there was a rift between the stars causing it to end. But no bad blood between the Nickelodeon actors was ever confirmed.
So what went down and why was the show really canceled? J-14 decided to do some investigating, and uncovered the truth about the situation once and for all. Scroll through our gallery to find out why Victorious really came to an end.
