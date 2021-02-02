Where are the characters now?

When she celebrated the final episode, Victoria took to Tumblr and penned her own ending for the show.

The cast and I really do wish we had a proper finale, but it wasn’t to be. So, because we don’t have one, I’m going to tell you what I think happens to every cast member. Tori — Tori gets signed to a record deal and becomes a popstar. She then goes out on a headlining tour *wink*,” she wrote. “Andre — He also gets signed to a record deal and not only is super successful as a recording artist, but also as a writer/producer. His albums go multi-platinum. Trina — Trina is looking to marry a prince (because that’s what she feels she deserves) so she auditions and gets accepted to the new season of the bachelor, where England’s Prince Harry is the new bachelor (poor Harry). Beck — He keeps auditioning and gets cast in his own series of a high school student who’s also a sociopath *wink*. His new show films in another city and he and Jade break up. Cat — She realizes that she has strong feelings for Robbie and that it was him along. Cat also starts her own babysitting service with a girl named “Sam” *wink*. Robbie — He finally says goodbye to Rex after he finds love with Cat. Sometimes he tries to move Cat’s mouth with his hand … she understands and goes along with it. Jade — goes onto have a very successful career as Hollywood’s new horror queen. Sikowitz — starts a very successful coconut water company. Sin Jin — becomes a billionaire because of a new social media online company he started. He gives Mark Zuckerberg (FaceBook owner) a run for his money.

Victoria concluded, “There you have it. The gang always stays in touch every year after year at Hollwood Arts reunions.”