After a long and rocky road, things are finally all good between Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice. How do we know? Well, not only did the former Victorious costars just have a virtual reunion, but the “Dangerous Woman” songstress even stuck up for Victoria online!

When an internet troll took to the comment section on Instagram underneath the photo from their reunion and brought up Ari and Victoria’s old feud, the singer quickly fired back, “Shut the f**k up.” Plus, back in November, Entertainment Tonight just asked Victoria when she last spoke to the brunette beauty , and her answer had fans’ hearts bursting!

“I don’t remember exactly, it was recently when she released one of her most recent songs, I texted her. I’m always like, ‘You look amazing! That song’s great!'” Victoria said. “I think it’s important for women to lift each other up and be there for each other. I’m all about female empowerment.”

OK, so things may be all good between them now, but it definitely took a while to get here. As J-14 readers know, the girls met on set of the Nickelodeon series back in 2010, and quickly became BFFs. But after Ariana got cast in the spinoff show Sam & Cat and Victorious got canceled, tensions started to brew between the ladies. Victoria blamed the “Dangerous Woman” songstress for being the reason the show had to end, while Ariana pointed fingers at Victoria. Yeah, the girls could not stop shading each other left and right!

But after all the drama, they’re finally in a good place, and that’s a total relief! In honor of them being friends again, J-14 has gone ahead and recapped everything that went down between them, and boy, was it intense. Yeah, get ready, people, because it’s been a wild ride.

Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of Ariana and Victoria’s feud.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.