Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater aren’t afraid of a little PDA! The happy couple was recently spotted in a group cast Wicked photo looking awfully close to one another.

The singer made headlines last year when she went public with her Wicked costar. ICYMI, Ariana, 30, and Ethan, 31, have been dating since around July 2023, and have opted to keep their relationship under wraps since then.

Despite keeping their romance behind closed doors, the lovebirds snapped a photo with the rest of their Wicked cast mates on Wednesday, April 10. Jeff Goldblum, one of the star’s of the upcoming film, took to Instagram to share the group selfie.

“Over the rainbow to be reunited with this magical family!” he captioned the photo. In the image, fellow costars Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff, Ariana and Ethan cozied up in front of a makeup mirror.

The “that boy is mine” singer puckered her lips as she tilted her head against the Broadway alum. It seems the star-studded photo was taken earlier that day at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

At the convention, Ariana made sure to honor her character Glinda! The “Yes, And ?” singer wore a pink floral mini dress. She wasn’t the only one on theme with the film, as Cynthia also embraced her inner Elphaba by wearing a green corset and silver pencil skirt.

Both leading actresses took center stage to speak about the upcoming adaptation of the hit Broadway production.

“We both felt such a tremendous responsibility to honor these women and to pour our hearts, our souls, our tears — so many different pairs of lashes,” Ariana said. “When I was 10 years old, I saw Wicked on Broadway for the first time. I remember it so clearly because that was the instant that I knew I really wanted to play Glinda one day. It became my dream role.”

Not only did Ariana land her “dream role,” but it seems she also scored her dream man — as the Grammy winner met her boyfriend on set in 2022. Both were married at the time, but by the following year, Ariana and Ethan had separated from their respective partners.

In July 2023, multiple outlets confirmed that Ariana and Ethan were seeing each other. Later that month, Ethan filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay, one year after welcoming their first child together. In October 2023, Ariana officially finalized her divorce from Dalton Gomez.

