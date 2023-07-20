Moving on! Ariana Grande is officially dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater following her split from husband Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage. Multiple outlets reported the dating news in July 2023, days after news broke that the “Thank U, Next” singer was separated from her husband.

“Ariana and Ethan are dating; however things are fairly new. Ariana and Dalton split in January, and Ethan is separated from his wife,” a source confirmed to Us Weekly. “Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”

TMZ was first to share that Ariana and Ethan were dating, with sources telling the publication that sparks flew while they were on the Wicked set.

Who Is Ethan Slater?

Ethan was born on June 2, 1992, grew up in Maryland, and attended Vassar College.

The actor is best known for his role as SpongeBob SquarePants in The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!, a role he held from 2016 to 2018. Ethan has also appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Fosse/Verdon, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and will appear as Boq in the Wicked musical movie adaptations.

Are Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande Dating?

The co-stars first sparked romance rumors in July 2023. Multiple outlets reported that they started dating following their respective separations from their spouses. People reported that Ethan and wife Lilly Jay were also in the midst of a split following their 2018 wedding.

While the two have yet to comment on their apparent budding romance, Wicked star Michelle Yeoh shared a photo in March 2023, that appeared to be taken at a cast dinner. In the shot, Ethan could be seen sitting next to Ariana with his arm around her.

Why Did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Separate?

“Things had been going really well for Ariana and Dalton since they got married,” a sourse told Us Weekly in July 2023. “But unfortunately they hit a rough patch a few months ago and haven’t been able to recover.”

A second insider revealed that the duo “haven’t been speaking and are separated,” adding that “a divorce is likely.”

While it appears that Ariana has moved on, it was also widely reported that Dalton “has been dating casually as an attempt to distract himself from the split,” a separate Us Weekly report shared following the split news.

“Truth be told, he’s not over Ariana and would still love to win her back,” the source shared, noting that she was “fine” with the updates on Dalton’s love life. “She just wants to move forward and has no hard feelings about their breakup.”

