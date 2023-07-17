Where they stand. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot in May 2021, but are they still together? The duo has been keeping their romance under wraps since first going public in 2020.

Multiple reports have confirmed in July 2023 that the duo are headed for a divorce.

“Things had been going really well for Ariana and Dalton since they got married,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “But unfortunately they hit a rough patch a few months ago and haven’t been able to recover.”

TMZ was first to report the news of their separation. Keep reading for details on their relationship, marriage updates and more.

Are Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Still Together?

It’s unclear exactly where things between them stand now, as Ariana has kept her marriage pretty much out of the public eye. However, fans started to question the status of their relationship in July 2023, when she was spotted without her wedding ring at Wimbledon. That being said, Ariana has addressed the absence of her rings in the past.

“I’m just not wearing my ring, it’s getting cleaned,” the singer told TikTok followers in August 2022. “I’m not getting a divorce, so before you start, don’t.”

The last time Dalton appeared on Ariana’s Instagram was in November 2022, when the two celebrated Thanksgiving together.

When Did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Get Married?

The couple officially got married in May 2021, during a ceremony hosted at her California home.

“The room was so happy and full of love,” Ariana’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly at the time. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

While romance rumors started swirling in early 2020, Ariana and Dalton did not confirm their relationship until June of that year when sharing a kiss on Instagram. They announced their engagement in December 2020. Even after their wedding day, the “Thank U, Next” singer has kept quiet about her relationship, only offering the rare quote about married life.

Appearing on The Voice in October 2021, Ariana caught up with famous friend Ed Sheeran who declared, “You’re married now!” Ariana, for her part, replied, “I am! You as well.”

Do Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Have Kids?

While they’re not parents, Ariana and Dalton might just have plans for kids in their future.

“They’re very happy, and it’s been so nice to see them be so happy together,” the singer’s brother, Frankie Grande, revealed to J-14 in April 2022, noting that the possibly of kids is “a question for Ariana and Dalton.”

The Nickelodeon star reflected on his sister’s “authentic” wedding, calling it “quirky and nerdy and cute.”

Frankie added, “The authenticity, to both of the bride and groom I thought was really nice.”

