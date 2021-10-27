I think I wanna marry you! Ariana Grande keeps her relationship with Dalton Gomez out of the public eye, but the songstress has offered a rare quote about married life since they tied the knot.

The former Nickelodeon star and her hubby officially walked down the aisle in May 2021, more than one year after their relationship went public. Eagle-eyed fans started to speculate that Ariana had a new man in her life after he was spotted on her Instagram Stories in March 2020. Later that same year, the Florida native sealed their romance with a kiss in the music video for her duet with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U.” Since then, the real estate mogul has made the rare appearance on Ariana’s social media platforms.

In December 2020, she announced her engagement in an Instagram post showing off the ring. “Forever n then some,” Ariana captioned her series of selfies.

The “Thank U Next” singer then surprised fans in May 2021 with photos from her and Dalton’s wedding ceremony, which took place on May 15.

“The room was so happy and full of love,” a rep for Ariana told Us Weekly at the time. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.” The publication also reported that the wedding “included less than 20 people.” Ariana’s best friend and former Victorious costar Liz Gillies didn’t attend even attend the ceremony. The actress later explained during a July 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she “could not get off of work” for the romantic occasion.

Ariana wore a simple strapless white gown when walking down the aisle with her hair in its signature ponytail. The look was complete with a white veil and pearl earrings as she cuddled up to her husband for their wedding photos. In one snap, Dalton was carrying Ariana while planting a huge kiss on her neck.

“Ariana and Dalton felt like before they were married they couldn’t be as open about their relationship without it being scrutinized in the media and now they feel way more at ease,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. “They have plans to travel more together and feel closer than ever.”

Travel together, they did. Following the wedding, the pair vacationed in Amsterdam. In July 2021, Ariana shared tons of photos of them venturing around the country on social media.

While Ariana has stayed mum about life as a married woman, the singer has made some rare comments about being a wife. Scroll through our gallery for what she’s said so far.

