Sibling goals! Ariana Grande and her brother, Frankie, are always supporting each other. The elder of the two Grande siblings always has amazing things to say about his sister and her continued success.

Not to mention, the Big Brother alum has even spilled some major tea on his little sister’s May 2021 wedding to Dalton Gomez. We can always count on Frankie for some seriously heartfelt Ariana content.

“It was gorgeous,” Frankie told HollywoodLife in May 2021 of the intimate at-home ceremony. “It was absolutely beautiful and everyone was so happy. It was such a joyful, joyful occasion.”

The Nickelodeon star added, “I was so happy to be there … She looked absolutely gorgeous and it was a beautiful, beautiful ceremony. I’m just going back there reminiscing in my brain and it was literally, literally a perfect, perfect evening. Dalton’s the best. Love him. Totally, totally part of the Grande clan. Family.”

Aside from spending time together with their significant others (Frankie got engaged to Hale Leon in June 2021), the dynamic sibling duo are always helping each other with their professional endeavors. For example, Frankie teamed up with Hector Navarro to host the “SpongeBob BingePants” podcast and told J-14 exclusively in October 2021 that Ariana wanted to be a special guest on the show.

“Ariana has asked to be a guest on the podcast,” Frankie gushed. “Immediately, she was like, ‘Am I going to be a guest?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, Ariana, of course we would love to have you.’ So, when we get to celebrity fans of SpongeBob, she will be the first on our list. No questions asked.”

The Henry Danger alum also revealed that when they were growing up, he and Ariana spent so much time watching SpongeBob SquarePants.

“A lot of our inside jokes between us and between our friend groups were all SpongeBob related,” he shared. “Like, it was a big, big part of both of our childhoods. … She wasn’t watching TV on Nickelodeon in the ’90s the way that I was, because I was much older. So, you know, I think that she had other different shows on Nickelodeon, but I think the one that bridged our relationship was definitely SpongeBob.”

Of course, their entire sibling relationship isn’t just built off of SpongeBob SquarePants, but it definitely helped strengthen the bond! Scroll through our gallery to read Frankie’s sweetest quotes about his sister, Ariana, over the years.

