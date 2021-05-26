It’s official, Ariana Grande is a married woman! The songstress confirmed her wedding to Dalton Gomez via Instagram on Wednesday, May 26.

“5.15.21,” the former Nickelodeon star, 27, captioned a series of pictures from her big day shared to Instagram. In the snaps, Ariana stunned in a simple strapless white dress with her hair pulled back in her signature ponytail paired with a white veil. She cozied up to her new husband and shared a smooch. One of the more romantic pics showed Dalton carrying his new wife while planting a kiss on her neck. The “Positions” songstress’ eyes were closed, but she had a big smile on her face.

A rep for the singer confirmed Ariana and Dalton’s wedding to Us Weekly on May 17, sharing, “The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

The newlyweds’ surprise ceremony came months after the Victorious alum announced her engagement to the real estate agent in December 2020. “Forever [and] then some,” Ariana captioned an Instagram post showing off her ring. The Florida native’s mom, Joan Grande, also shared her excitement for their nuptials via Twitter. “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!” she wrote on Twitter. “Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo.”

Ariana and Dalton made their relationship Instagram official in June 2020, but fans kept a close eye on their budding romance months prior. They were romantically linked amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and went public by sharing a kiss in the music video for Ariana and Justin Bieber‘s collab, “Stuck With U.” Although they’ve kept things mainly out of the public eye, Ariana had given fans a glimpse into their relationship with a few social media posts. Dalton appeared in pictures from her June 2020 birthday party and even showed up in a video when she was promoting the song “Rain On Me,” in collaboration with Lady Gaga. In another Instagram post from April 2021, the “Break Free” singer called Dalton her “heart” and “person.”

“Thank [you] so much for being [you],” she wrote alongside snaps of her man kissing her on the cheek.

After Ariana showed off pictures from her wedding ceremony on Wednesday, a bunch of her famous friends shared well wishes to the couple in the comments section. Scroll through our gallery to see how celebrities reacted to Ariana and Dalton’s wedding photos.

