After weeks of waiting, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga finally released their collaboration on Friday, May 22, and it’s the dance track we never knew we needed! Titled “Rain On Me,” the upbeat single is all about knowing things will get better, no matter what you’re going through.

“I can feel it on my skin (It’s comin’ down on me) / Teardrops on my face (Water like misery) / Let it wash away my sins (It’s coming down on me) / Let it wash away, yeah,” the lyrics read. “I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive / Rain on me, rain, rain / Rain on me, rain, rain / I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive / Rain on me, rain, rain.”

Leading up to the song’s epic drop, both musicians took to social media and got super emotional about what the song means to them.

“Thank you for reminding me I’m strong, I’m super emotional and love you so very much, I cherish you @ArianaGrande and little monsters without you I don’t know how I would survive. I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive,” the A Star Is Born actress wrote on Twitter. She then added in another post, “One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande, I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got.”

The former Nickelodeon star responded with her own series of heartfelt messages.

“One time… I met a woman who knew pain the same way I did… Who cried as much as I did, drank as much wine as I did, ate as much pasta as I did and whose heart was bigger than her whole body. She immediately felt like a sister to me,” Ariana said. “She then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of Chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to [motherf**king] cry! I hope this makes [you] all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. I love [you] @ladygaga, [you] stunning superwoman!”

Wow, with a friendship like this, we definitely need more collaborations from these two immediately!

