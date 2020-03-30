Prepare yourselves, people, because Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga might be collaborating, and fans can’t contain their excitement!

For those who missed it, rumors first started swirling that the pop stars might be be making music together earlier this month when a Twitter post went viral claiming that an insider said the “Thank U Next” songstress would be featured on Lady Gaga’s upcoming album, Chromatica. Multiple people in Lady Gaga and Ariana’s fandoms had heard about the rumors, but neither artist confirmed the song — until now, that is!

ARIANA AND BLACKPINK ON LADY GAGA'S ALBUM?

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN ??? pic.twitter.com/ZhhxdunCDl — ℓ 🧡 (@lisacursed) March 2, 2020

Yep that’s right, on Saturday, March 28, Ariana took to social media and penned a heartfelt tribute for Lady Gaga’s 34th birthday. The former Victorious star called the “Stupid Love” singer a “literal angel.” Although she didn’t say there was a collaboration in the works, the selfie that Ariana posted of the two singers, seemingly taken inside a music studio, was the only confirmation that some fans needed.

“Happy birthday to a literal angel that has changed my life in many ways! I’ll tell u more about it later but… [You] make my heart feel so full and happy and understood @ladygaga. Wishing [you] all the joy in the world today and every day! Have some pasta,” Ariana wrote.

Naturally, the internet went wild with speculation. Especially because this post came just a few weeks after Lady Gaga told Paper Magazine that she had collaborated “with a fellow female pop star, who has similarly experienced immense trauma while in the public eye.”

As fans know, Ariana has been open about her mental health and fame struggles after losing her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September 2018.

“I sat with her and we talked about our lives. It’s two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do,” Lady Gaga also said in the interview about her unnamed collaborator.

Initially the A Star Is Born actress’ new album was supposed to hit the airwaves on April 10, but after “a lot of deliberation” she decided to postpone the release of her upcoming album, Chromatica, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The songstress has yet to announce the new release date for the album. Sorry fans, but it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to hear this possible track.

