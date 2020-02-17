Get ready, people, because Lauara Marano is hitting the road this year! That’s right, the Austin & Ally actress just spilled all the tea on her plans to tour exclusively to J-14, so fans might want to clear their schedules for the next few months.

“I have so many plans,” she told us at the American Heart Association Red Dress event, when we asked what she had up her sleeve for 2020. “I guess all I can say right now is expect a lot of new music and I am going to be going on tour!”

OK, this is seriously the best news ever!

“I’m really excited. I’ve never done a tour before,” the 24-year-old continued. “I’m just excited to see the country and the fans and actually have face-to-face interactions with them. That’s going to be so awesome.”

As fans know, the former Disney star released her debut EP, Me, on March 8, 2019, and it’s still on repeat, TBH. And on February 16, 2020, she teased a major new project! Taking to Instagram, the singer wrote, “I want you to help me with a little surprise project. Some of you guys are so creative and really insanely talented at drawing/painting, so I thought it would be cool if you helped me design something. I don’t want to give too many details, but I want you to show off your creativity and talent. Basically, the only criteria is including the word ‘YOU.’ You can write it out, you can type it, you can design over it — in fact, please design and get creative! As you can see, I’m not very gifted when it comes to writing/designing. You can post it online, but more importantly, send it to LauraMaranoAndYou@gmail.com and make sure you submit it before 12 A.M. PST on February 25, 2020.”

Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, JoJo Siwa, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Billie Eilish, BTS and tons more are also embarking on tours this year, so it’s clear that 2020 is going to be epic!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.