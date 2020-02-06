It’s that magical time of year again! Yep, New York Fashion Week is finally upon us, which means a bunch of Hollywood’s biggest stars are whipping out their most glamorous dresses and most swoon-worthy suits. The style-filled week, which takes place in the Big Apple from February 3 to February 12, is already in full swing, and fans are living for the dazzling looks so far.

Fan favorite celebrities like Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Laura Marano, Bailee Madison, Charlie Puth, Victoria Justice, Katherine Langford, Loren Gray, Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse and many more have already showed off their style A-games by gracing the red carpets at the fashion shows — and they did not come to play. They seriously dressed to impress, and everyone cannot stop gushing over their fierce outfits.

J-14 went ahead and rounded up all the photos from NYFW so far, so scroll through our gallery to see the best and worst looks.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.