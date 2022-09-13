September is in full swing, which means that Young Hollywood has taken over the Big Apple for 2022 New York Fashion Week!

While there are tons of events around the city, perhaps the most surprising thing to come out of this year’s NYFW is Dixie D’Amelio‘s hair. The TikTok star debuted her newly shaved head via YouTube on September 9.

“I just want to restart,” the “Be Happy” songstress said in her YouTube video. “We’re gonna make it a moment. I have dark eyes and eyebrows and lashes, I feel like it’d be fine … I just want to be a cool girl.”

Of course, she’s the coolest girl we know — especially now. Fans first saw Dixie’s shaved head when she arrived at the Harper’s Bazaar Global Icons Party wearing a stunning dress and a simple makeup look.

“I think my style changes daily,” Dixie told Teen Vogue in March about her personal style. “My everyday style is very chill. If I’m not doing anything, you’ll probably find me in like sweatpants and a sweatshirt. But, I do love trying new things and there’s not anything I can think of that I wouldn’t try.”

She added, “Everything has been coming and going so fast. But it’s so fun to be able to try new things and no one really judges anymore because everyone is constantly trying new things.”

Dixie’s not the only one taking over NYFW! Her boyfriend, Noah Beck, has also been photographed at various events around the city, including the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show which took place in the rain on September 11. The internet personality joined Shawn Mendes at the event, along with some other major stars. Noah opted for a classic navy suit for the event while Shawn looked amazing in a a white v-neck sweater and black pants.

Sabrina Carpenter and Dove Cameron have also been turning heads with their fashionable looks at some fashion shows. These Young Hollywood stars aren’t the only ones who are killing it in the Big Apple this year! Scroll through our gallery to see the best dressed photos from NYFW.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.