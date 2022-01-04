New year, new celebs! Stars have no problem trying out different hairstyles and showing them off to fans.

Billie Eilish, for one, kicked off 2022 by revealing a secret hair color before going back to her signature brunette. When answering fan questions on Instagram, one social media user asked the “Bad Guy” songstress to show a photo of herself from the date November 22. Billie posted a selfie of her with red hair from 2021.

“Took the blonde out and went red for a week hehe,” she captioned the photo.

Last year, the Happier Than Ever musician shocked fans by dying her hair blonde to celebrate the release of her second album. The California native has had many different hair colors over the years, her most notable being dark brown with green roots.

“I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me. I wanted anonymity,” Billie told ELLE in September 2021, recalling what happened after she went blonde. “I went to a park with a friend, and I was like, ‘No, I can’t take off my hood!’ I was terrified of the paparazzi and these stalkers I’ve had. But my friend was like, ‘Don’t worry: You’re okay. Nothing’s gonna happen.’ And I took my hood off, and I felt like a new person.”

She added, “I had no goal of ‘This is going to make everybody think differently of me.’ I’ve had different-colored hair and vibes for everything I’ve ever done. I wanted this album to have its own thing.”

As for taking the plunge to go from dark to light hair, Billie explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2021 that it was something she had been thinking about for a while.

“I’ve been wanting to go blonde for a while, I don’t know what came over me,” she shared. “I saw a fan edit when I had green hair and they just edited blonde hair on me. I was like, ‘Ah! It’s so sick I want it!’”

Although the blonde locks became a favorite among fans, Billie didn’t keep it for too long. In December 2021, she posted a selfie alongside the caption, “Miss me?” that showed her sporting a full head of dark hair. We can’t wait to see what she does next!

Here’s to hoping for more Billie — and other major celebrity — hair changes throughout 2022. Scroll through our gallery to see all the shocking hair transformations that have been debuted so far.

