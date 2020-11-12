Curly-haired cutie! Shawn Mendes has been growing out his hair since the coronavirus quarantine began, and fans are feeling some type of way about his new look.

While in lockdown with girlfriend Camila Cabello amid the ongoing pandemic, the singer decided to let his hair be free. Not only is Shawn loving his new look, but his other half is, too!

“At first it was a COVID cut,” the “Wonder” crooner shared when appearing on the “Smallzy’s Surgery” radio show in October 2020. “Then all of a sudden I was like ‘I don’t mind this.’ Then Camila said that I had to keep growing it and then when your girlfriend says she likes hair, you don’t change it.”

Before it got some length and bounce, Shawn recalled the beginning stages of growth when his locks were “hideous.”

“I was in that stage for a couple months, and it was great because every day I walk up around the block and there was paparazzi taking photos of me,” he joked. “I had a headband on because I was like there’s no way I’m going to get away from this bad phase.”

Now, his hair looks better than ever! Scroll through our gallery to see all the photos of Shawn’s quarantine ‘do.

