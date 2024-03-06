Consider us Camila Cabello fans! The singer-songstress spilled all the tea during a March 2024 appearance on “Call Her Daddy” — including details on her former relationship with Shawn Mendes and their brief reconciliation in 2023.

Camila told “Call Her Daddy” host Alexander Cooper that her brief reconciliation with her ex was her doing, but things ultimately “didn’t feel right.”

“I’m kind of impulsive in that way, I would say. If I feel it, I say it and I’m not really good at not doing that,” she explained. “I would rather say it and see what happens, and then wake up the next day and see that it’s been heavily documented. I opted for that route. It is what it is. It was a great route, it was a fun time. It was a fun moment.”

She continued, “I will always care about him and love him. He’s such a good person and I’m lucky because some people have exes that are awful, and he is not. He’s a really kind, good person.”

ICYMI, the former flames first went public with their romance in July 2019, until announcing their split in November 2021 after more than two years together.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” Shawn and Camila shared in a joint statement at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

More than a year later, they were spotted kissing at Coachella in April 2023, sparking reconciliation rumors between them.

“They never parted as enemies, so this wasn’t that shocking for some,” a source told J-14 at the time. The insider went on to say that they packed on the PDA because “the mood, the chill vibe, the music” allowed “their ongoing chemistry just kick in.”

However, multiple reports indicated that they had broken up once again in June 2023.

“Camila was the one who ultimately decided to end things,” a source confirmed to Us Weekly at the time, noting that Shawn “is very upset” that they couldn’t stay together. “A lot of their old problems started coming back after spending so much time together.”

