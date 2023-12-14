What a way to end 2023. Camila Cabello and Drake have sparked dating rumors — yup, you read that right. The two were spotted getting cozy while on a vacation in Turks and Caicos in December 2023. Keep reading for everything we know.

Are Camila Cabello and Drake Dating?

The “Senorita” singer, 26, and “One Dance” rapper, 37, were spotted flirtatiously chatting while in Turks and Caicos, according to videos obtained by Pop Crave on December 13, 2023. In the video, the two superstars are seen giggling and standing close to one another. Another photo shared by the outlet shows Drake and Camila separately riding the coast on jet skis.

The pair have yet to address the romance rumors, but that hasn’t stopped fans from reacting to the alleged couple.

Reps for Camila and Drake did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Who Has Camila Cabello Dated?

Prior to Drake, Camila sparked reconciliation rumors with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes in April 2023.

ICYMI, Camila and Shawn first started dating in 2019, until they ended things in November 2021, which they announced via joint Instagram post.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the former couple wrote. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Fast forward to Coachella 2023, and the exes were spotted kissing at the music event held in Indio, California. “They never parted as enemies, so this wasn’t that shocking for some,” a source exclusively told J-14 at the time. According to the insider, “the mood, the chill vibe, the music and their ongoing chemistry just kicked in,” leading Shawn and Camila to reignite their spark.

However, their reunion didn’t last very long as they reportedly separated again by June 2023, according to The Sun

“Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives,” an insider told the outlet in June 2023. “But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now. They realized it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all.”

