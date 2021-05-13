When Fifth Harmony was formed on the X Factor in 2012, the five-piece quickly became the ultimate girl group! Camila Cabello, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei were responsible for hits like “BO$$,” “Worth It,” and “Work From Home,” among others, until they split in 2018.

The group’s hiatus came more than a year after Camila announced her departure from the group in December 2016. “After four and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well,” the remaining members shared via Twitter at the time. They went on to release one album as a four-piece before breaking up to pursue solo endeavors.

“We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride!” the girls shared via social media in March 2018. “After six years going hard, nonstop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors. We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.”

Over the years, the members have kicked off solo careers and spoken out about their past experiences in the group. Ally, for one, spoke about her time in Fifth Harmony during the debut episode of her podcast “The Ally Brooke Show” in May 2021 and claimed there was “so much toxicity” going on behind-the-scenes.

“Looking back at that, I sometimes don’t even realize how big we were. Because I guess if you’re part of something like that, you can’t even grasp because your life is moving 1,000 miles a minute. It was such a whirlwind,” she explained. “But just being honest, because I feel like having my own show calls for me to just be real and open with you guys … I hate saying this, my time in Fifth Harmony, I didn’t enjoy it. I didn’t love it.”

Ally also claimed that her experience was “traumatizing,” noting that she “didn’t trust anybody around me.”

“It really damaged me for quite some time, and for quite a while. I don’t want to hang onto the negative, but I have to be honest,” the singer added. “I’m getting more comfortable with learning how to open up with my experiences in this industry, and in Fifth Harmony.”

