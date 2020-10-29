When they were thrust into the spotlight as members of Fifth Harmony, Lauren Jauregui and Camila Cabello instantly became the best of friends. Along with bandmates Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke and Normani Kordei, the girls first auditioned for The X Factor as solo artists, but after they were put in the band together, these two formed a bond like no other!

During their 5H days, Lauren and Camila constantly danced together on stage, made jokes with each other during interviews and shared the sweetest photos. Can you say BFF goals?! Some fans even started to believe that they were secretly dating, and started referring to the girls as their “ship name,” Camren. Both girls have denied that anything romantic went on between them. In fact, Lauren called the rumors “so traumatizing” in October 2020.

“People thought Camila and I were into each other and that made me so uncomfortable,” the songstress told Becky G during an episode of her “En La Sala” podcast. “Like, disgustingly uncomfortable, because I was queer but she was not and it made me feel like a predator. It made me feel like a predator because the types of clips people would put together and the types of stories that people would write and the type of stuff, I was always the aggressor and I was always the one turning her. I was always the one who was the ‘masculine’ energy in the scenario and it made me very uncomfortable because that is not how I identify.”

Where does Camila and Lauren’s relationship stand now? J-14 decided to investigate and revealed everything from the last time they hung out to what they’ve said about each other since the band’s split. Scroll through our gallery to see if Camila and Lauren are still friends today.

