Is Camila Cabello off the market?! Fans are dying to know if the “Bam Bam” singer has moved on since her November 2021 split from fellow singer Shawn Mendes. Keep reading for more details on Camila’s love life — including those Austin Kevitch rumors!

Who Has Camila Cabello Dated?

Well, we all know the obvious one: Mr. Shawn Mendes himself! The two singers started dating in 2019, much to fans’ delight. “I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings,” she told Rolling Stone in 2019 about the beginning of their romance. “It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together.” They would go on to be inseparable throughout their relationship, writing songs together, performing and even quarantining together during the pandemic.

Which is why it was such a shock when the iconic couple broke up last November, when they officially called things off via an Instagram post. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the former couple shared in a joint social media statement. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

But, before Shawn, Camila had a few other boyfriends in the public eye. Camila was linked to British life coach Matthew Hussey for around one year, before calling it quits in June 2019. She was also linked to singer Austin Mahone in 2014 while she was in Fifth Harmony. “I don’t regret anything. It was my first kiss, my first love,” Camila revealed to Seventeen about Austin. “It’s important to learn about liking somebody and being swept away, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

Who Is Camila Cabello Dating Now?

The Cinderella star stirred up dating rumors with Austin Kevitch after being spotted on a casual night stroll in Los Angeles, California, on June 15. While the two seemed pretty smitten on their walk and both follow each other on Instagram, they have not publicly announced they are in a relationship.

These dating rumors come two months after Camila told Vogue she was enjoying the single life. “Now that I’m single, I wear a lot more lipstick and red lips and brown lips,” the Familia singer explained during a makeup tutorial in April 2022. “I don’t like the feeling of kissing someone with gloss on. It’s a lot. So now that I’m not kissing anybody, it’s gloss time, baby!”

Who Is Austin Kevitch?

Austin is the founder of Lox Club, an online dating app for “Jews with ridiculously high standards” — Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie have even invested in the app! The handsome businessman also cofounded a software development company called Brighten — a social app that lets users send anonymous compliments to friends.

