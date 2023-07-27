Fifth Harmony, forever! Former members of the quintet, which included Camila Cabello, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei, have all launched solo careers since announcing their indefinite hiatus in 2018. Keep reading for everything the former girl band has said on a possible Fifth Harmony reunion.

Why Did Fifth Harmony Go on Hiatus?

After winning season 2 of the United States’ version of X Factor in 2012, Fifth Harmony released two albums — Reflection and 7/27 — and two EPs — Better Together and Juntos. Then, Camila announced her departure from the group in December 2016.

“After four and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well,” the group announced in a statement via Twitter at the time, confirming that they’d be continuing to perform with the remaining four members.

Dinah, Ally, Lauren and Normani then went on to release one final album, the self-titled Fifth Harmony, before announcing their indefinite hiatus in March 2018.

“We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride!” they shared in a statement. “After six years gong hard, nonstop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors.”

What Have Fifth Harmony Said About Returning?

Ally spilled all the tea on a possible 5H reunion during an interview from October 2019.

“Who knows, anything is possible,” the singer revealed. “I know everyone right now is just completely in their own world and like, doing so many different things but I totally figured that it’s a possibility and I think that would be really cool.”

However, the songstress might have since changed her tune, since she posted a cryptic TikTok in November 2022. “When will Fifth Harmony have a reunion???” she wrote on the screen, then lip synced an audio that said, “First off, b—h, mind your business!” Message received.

Which Members of Fifth Harmony Have Gone Solo?

Since stepping away from 5H, the girls have all since launched their own solo careers.

Camila was first to leave the group and the first to go solo, releasing her debut single “Crying In the Club” in 2017, with her first album Camila dropping in 2018. Lauren has yet to drop a full-length album, but she has dropped a few singles over the years, including “Expectations,” “More Than That” and “50ft,” among others. Her EP Prelude, was released in November 2021.

Dinah released EP Dinah Jane 1 in April 2019, and has recently started to tease a full-length album. Ally has also dropped some singles over the years. As for Normani, the songstress is hard at work on her debut album, and dropped her debut single “Motivation” in 2021.

