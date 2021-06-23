Miss movin’ on! Fifth Harmony may have split up, but that doesn’t mean former members Camila Cabello, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei have stepped out of the public eye.

Following their stint on season 2 of the United States’ version of the X Factor win 2012, the girls took their newfound success as a group and channeled it into making music. As a five-piece, Fifth Harmony released two albums — Reflection and 7/27 — and two EPs — Better Together and Juntos. Then, Camila announced her departure from the group in December 2016.

“After four and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well,” the group announced in a statement via Twitter at the time, confirming that they’d be continuing to perform with the remaining four members. Camila, for her part, responded with a Twitter message of her own.

“The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour,” the Havana songstress shared at the time. “Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was ‘leaving the group’ is simply not true. Just like the other girls said in their statement about their plans, I had also planned to continue with my own solo endeavors in the new year but I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way. As sad as it is to see this chapter ending this way, I will continue to root them all on as individuals and as a group, I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world and true happiness.”

The drama following Camila’s farewell from 5H came to an end days after their initial announcement, when the group told fans via social media they didn’t want to “engage in a battle of we said, she said” and shared their plans to “move forward, beyond Camila.”

Dinah, Ally, Lauren and Normani then went on to release one final album, the self-titled Fifth Harmony, before announcing their indefinite hiatus in March 2018.

“We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride!” they shared in a statement. “After six years gong hard, nonstop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors.”

