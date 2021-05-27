It’s been years in the making, but Normani‘s debut solo album is almost here!

Following her departure from Fifth Harmony, the songstress collaborated with well-known artists in the music industry and dropped the smash-hit single “Motivation,” but now it’s officially her time to shine. While teasing an upcoming project with W Magazine in May 2021, per screenshots shared by a fan on Twitter, “finishing” her debut album was one of Normani’s highlights of 2020.

When reflecting on the past year of her life amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the former X Factor contestant noted that she was forced to “shift” her perspective after her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer and she was unable to travel home during the global health crisis.

“Finishing my album really helped her get through it, and really helped me get through it,” Normani explained, noting that her parents are her biggest supporters. “Honestly, I could put out trash and my mom and dad would literally be like, ‘This is a hit, this is a smash, how dare they not love it the way we love it.'”

As for her album’s release, the former girl group member explained during an October 2020 interview with Teen Vogue that it’s definitely been a long time coming, but she wants it to “be an opportunity for the public to be able to get to know me in a way that they haven’t been able to before.”

“There’s so much expectation that I have for myself, so adding [fans’ expectations] onto that can be a lot, but it really does motivate me,” Normani explained. “I really want to create a body of work that’s going to count, you know? I’m never going to get my first album back.”

With this album, the “Love Lies” songstress wants to “be able to show not only women, but people in general, that I am a human as well.”

“Honestly, for me, it’s bigger than the music,” she told the magazine. “As much as I love what I do, I want to change lives and I want to reach as many people as I can. I feel like that’s the difference between doing something that you love and also having purpose. I want to tell our stories and, like I said, be a representation that Black girls can do anything...I feel like it’s my calling.”

As for the highly anticipated release date announcement, Normani said at the time, “When God tells me that it’s done, then it’ll be done. I’ll feel it, you know?”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Normani’s debut solo album so far.

