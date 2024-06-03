Yikes! So many celebrities have shared *super* awkward moments with fans, whether it be a fan gifting Zac Efron her literal skin or One Direction getting chased by hundreds of fans! Keep reading to uncover all of the cringiest and shocking celebrity and fan interactions.

One of the most shocking experiences we found was when Vanessa Hudgens recounted the time she met a fan’s “intense” mother during the height of her High School Musical fame. “Parents will do anything for their kids, right?” Vanessa began the story while appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden in August 2019. “I remember one time in particular, I was running to my gate at the airport — literally running — and this woman was like, ‘Oh my God, my daughter loves you!’”

According to Vanessa, she thanked the woman, who proceeded to ask for a picture of the Disney star. “I was like, ‘I really can’t right now, I’m trying to get to my gate,’” the Disney alum recalled. “And she was like, ‘Come on! You owe this to me!’” Of course, Vanessa doesn’t owe this woman, or any fan, anything, and when the actor asserted that very fact, the mother reportedly swore at her. “And then she goes, ‘You’re a bitch!’” Vanessa told James. “I was like, ‘I’m sorry?’”

Another awkward, but also pretty upsetting encounter fan encounter was shared by Millie Bobby Brown in a candid Instagram Stories video from November 2020. The apparent fan asked if she could take a video of Millie while the Stranger Things star was out shopping with her mom, who said no.

“But why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me? It’s not like of the both of us,” she said, according to clips that were reposted on Twitter. “At the end of the day, I don’t need to justify it to anyone. If I don’t want to be taken a video of, I don’t have to be.” The actress went on to explain that while she was paying, the girl walked by and started to record her anyway. “I said, ‘I’m a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?’” Millie said, starting to cry.

“It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful,” the Netflix star said. “I’m still trying to navigate this all and it’s still overwhelming. I will take a picture with you, but when you push the boundary and try and fight me on it … Where are my rights to say no?”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover some of the most awkward and cringey celebrity and fan encounters.

