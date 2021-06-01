From Fifth Harmony to fashion icon! Normani has shown off her style over the years while attending some star-studded events.

During her time in the girl group, which rose to fame following the X Factor‘s second season, Normani coordinated her style to match fellow band members Camila Cabello, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui. “I don’t feel like while I was in the group anyone saw the truest version of me,” Normani told Fader in December 2019. “I wasn’t allowed the opportunity to showcase that.”

Following the group’s split in 2018, the songstress started to show her true self to fans through both music and fashion.

While chatting with Teen Vogue in October 2020, Normani explained that she wants her debut record to “be an opportunity for the public to be able to get to know me in a way that they haven’t been able to before.” Over the years, she’s also accomplished this with some high-fashion looks and iconic red carpet moments.

“I’ve always wanted to get into the fashion space. It’s something that I’ve been inspired by ever since I was a little girl,” the singer told Vogue in May 2018. “Now, more than ever, I feel like music and fashion play off of each other with music being one of the great influences and artists dominating in the fashion space as well. It’s something that I wanted to be part of.”

She continued, “I want to educate myself. I want to go to Fashion Week; I want to go to Paris, Milan and make a mark.”

When it comes to her fashion choices, the “Motivation” songstress also told W Magazine in May 2021 that she’s inspired by “Rihanna, Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell, Aaliyah, and Toni Braxton.” She’s even gotten the chance to work with Rihanna, as the “SOS” musician named Normani as her first-ever Savage X Fenty brand ambassador, which gave her the opportunity to appear in the lingerie line’s fashion show in September 2019.

“I was very excited and really honored, especially that the ask came from Rihanna herself. I know that this is her passion project, something she genuinely and wholeheartedly believes in and cares about, and the fact that she wanted me to be a part of that meant a lot to me,” Normani said during an interview with Vogue at the time. “She is somebody I’ve looked up to for a very, very long time. She’s had so much influence on me in terms of pop culture and as a woman, but also in terms of how she’s able to do things gracefully while being cutting edge, being bold, pushing the needle, and changing the narrative.”

With her own platform, Normani is making her mark on both the fashion and music space. Scroll through our gallery to see her best red carpet looks over the years.

