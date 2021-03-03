Miss movin’ on! Camila Cabello has had quite the transformation, both on and off the red carpet, since making her musical debut on The X Factor in 2012.

Following her audition on the reality singing competition, the songstress was put in a group with Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke and Normani Kordei to form Fifth Harmony. Together the fivesome slayed the competition before getting eliminated and taking the third place spot during The X Factor season 2. The girls performed together for years, released one EP, two albums and even opened for Demi Lovato on tour. Things between Fifth Harmony started to get messy in December 2016 when Camila announced her departure from the group.

“When I turned 15, I had the blessing of being put into a group with four very talented girls. We were 5 strangers that weren’t even aware of each other’s existence that were given a shot at one dream together. It’s been almost 5 years and the most important chapter of my life thus far. I am so proud of everything we’ve achieved together as a group and will always be proud of being a part of it,” the “Havana” singer wrote on Twitter at the time. “As sad as it is to see this chapter ending this way, I will continue to root them all on as individuals and as a group, I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world and true happiness.”

Since leaving the girl group, Camila found success in her solo endeavors and has released two full-length records, Camila in January 2018 and Romance in December 2019.

Aside from making a name for herself in the music industry, the brunette beauty has also become known for her ever-evolving fashion sense. During her Fifth Harmony days, Camila’s outfits were always coordinated with the other girls in the group. Now, she’s able to put her own style and flair on her red carpet looks. Not to mention, the “Consequences” musician is sometimes caught matching with her beau, Shawn Mendes, and we totally love it!

“I think my style has evolved because I’ve evolved as a person,” Camila told People in August 2017. “I’m always growing and recreating myself, and because style is an expression of how you feel, my style has changed like I have. I’m more comfortable in my own skin now and I don’t feel like I have to do as much to feel good. I could wear jeans and a T-shirt with no makeup and feel just as good as when I’ve been in hair and makeup for two hours and wearing a fancy dress. It’s all about feeling comfortable and feeling like yourself.”

