Ever since Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were first rumored to be more than friends, fans have been seriously obsessed with their relationship. The singers met while they were on tour with Austin Mahone in 2014, but it wasn’t until they released a song together in 2015 that their friendship blossomed. After years of insisting that they were only pals, the singers finally confirmed their relationship in July 2019. Since then, they’ve been packing on the PDA in public and all over social media, and gushing over each other in interviews.

In fact, Shawn even revealed that Camila supported him while he was working on his upcoming album Wonder.

“Camila was probably one of the first people to hear the album finished. She was with me while I recorded it,” the singer said during an interview on the Smallzy’s Surgery radio show in October 2020. He explained that he doesn’t like to be with her while she listens, “She’s been a huge cheerleader from the beginning, just pushing me to stay on track with the vision that I have.”

Throughout their whirlwind romance, Shawn and Camila have proved they cannot keep their hands (or their lips) off of each other. To celebrate their relationship that’s taken Hollywood by storm, J-14 decided to round up all of Shawn and Camila’s cutest moments together. Scroll through our gallery for a walk down memory lane!

