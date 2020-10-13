He’s back and better than ever! Shawn Mendes announced his brand-new era of music on September 30, and fans are freaking out! Along with an album, fans will also be getting a documentary called In Wonder this year.

Netflix is set to release the documentary on November 23, just days before his album is set to be released and will give fans “an intimate look at Mendes’ life and journey, filmed over the last few years,” according to Variety.

This news comes just a few weeks after Shawn dropped his new album’s title track “Wonder” (which he co-wrote) along with a pretty dreamy music video.

“I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you?” he asks throughout the track while showing off raw emotion in the song’s visual.

So, when’s the album coming and what can fans expect to hear? According to the singer himself, a totally different sound!

“I think I’ve mainly evolved as a person and that’s kind of reflecting in the music,” Shawn told Radio.com in an interview from October 1. “I think one thing that really kind of happen to me over the last six months is this real moment of reflecting and kind of looking at my own life, but also like being able to look at the world and not be so caught up in my career, my job, and my life, but I’m able to kind of look around see things a lot clearer for the first time.”

He also told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp that the entire album is going to be about his relationship with Camila Cabello!

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Shawn Mendes’ new era, Wonder.

