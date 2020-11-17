Wonder what it’s like to be loved by Shawn Mendes? Well, now we know! Just ahead of his Wonder album release on December 4, 2020, the singer, 22, sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music for an in-depth interview, which was released on Tuesday, November 17.

This time, there was nothing holding Shawn back! The Canadian crooner discussed what fans can expect from his new collection of songs, dished on collaborating with Justin Bieber for their song “Monster,” and, of course, spilled some major tea on his relationship with Camila Cabello. Shawn is an open book in this newly released interview. In fact, he even revealed what music has come to mean to him since starting his career in the entertainment industry.

“I love music down to the simple form of, it just is awesome and it makes me feel good and I’ve always loved it,” he explained. “But for me at 22, it’s definitely becoming about much more than music. I think it’s about becoming and just being a beacon of love and sending it back out because I’ve been given it for so many years.”

More than two years after his self-titled record was released in May 2018, Shawn is reflecting on how his upcoming album differs from what he’s created in the past. The “In My Blood” singer also reflected on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and how it has changed his life.

Scroll through our gallery to find out everything we learned about Shawn during his Zane Lowe on Apple Music interview.

