It doesn’t come as a huge surprise that the “Stitches” singer keeps himself in great shape. “Rule one: Hit the gym every single day. Rule two: Two vocal lessons per day. Rule three: Never say no to a selfie,” the Canadian musician previously told Rolling Stone about his daily routine.

Although he’s a worldwide success and a huge heartthrob, the “In My Blood” singer admitted to Wonderland that he’s struggled with imposter syndrome and his body image amid his skyrocketing game.

“Any shoot where you’re basically ‘sexy’ in any type of way can really mess with your psyche because you’re struggling every day to live up to that guy,” the “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” artist explained. “You know, the lighting was there, you have makeup and a hairstylist there. People are there to make you look amazing. And then they capture the photo for one second, and you look at it like, ‘Wow.’ But realistically, you can’t really fit the shoes of that person in that photo — even as that person.”

The “If I Can’t Have You” singer confessed to British GQ in 2020 that he used to hold himself to impossible standards after feeling like his identity was connected to being a “pinnacle of fitness.”

“Some days I would have three hours of sleep, [because] I’d get up two hours early just to be able to work out,” Shawn said, recalling he would think to himself, “If you don’t work out, you’re going to lose fans.”

However, his loved ones assured him, “You are not your body. You are not your voice. You are not your songs. You are you and people love you because of you.” In addition, Shawn gushed over feeling inspired by girlfriend Camila Cabello’s confidence.

“[Camila is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s,” the “Señorita” singer said about his gorgeous partner. “It really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life.”

