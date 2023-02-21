Is Shawn Mendes releasing new music anytime soon? The Canadian crooner revealed that he’s finally ready to “start” making songs after a “very difficult” year following his 2022 world tour cancellation. Keep reading for everything we know.

Is Shawn Mendes Releasing New Music?

“I’m at the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I’m ready to start making some songs,'” Shawn told WSJ magazine in February 2023. “Which is exciting.”

Shawn’s last musical release was his 2020 album Wonder, and he began a world tour in March 2022. However, a few months into the Wonder World Tour, Shawn shocked fans by pulling the plug for the rest of his shows in order to focus on his mental health.

Why Did Shawn Mendes Cancel His World Tour?

The “Stitches” singer announced the devastating news in July 2022 via social media.

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger,” he said. “I, unfortunately, have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe. We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.”

In his February 2023 interview with Wall Street Journal, Shawn described the sudden cancelation of his tour as “very difficult.”

“The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way,” he explained. “And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit.”

Will Shawn Mendes Release a New Album?

While he hasn’t announced any new music, the artist seems to be in a much better place these days.

“It’s been a lot of work, but I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life,” he explained. “I’m also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding. And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority.”

