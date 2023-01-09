Shawn Mendes might be as well known for his soft boy songs as much as his soft boy bangs. The curly-haired singer has surprisingly had more hair transformations then you think, from rocking shoulder-length hair to shaving his head and showcasing a shocking buzz cut to ring in 2023. ​

Other than rocking a new hairdo in 2023, Shawn has yet to reveal his plans for the new year — or whether new music is on the way. Most recently, the Canadian crooner cut his world tour short, explaining via social media that he “had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me.”

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” he said at the time. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately, the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”S

Shawn said that after speaking with his team and health professionals, it became clear that he needs to take more time to “ground” himself. “This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal.”

Although the “Stitches” singer is a worldwide success and a certified heartthrob, Shawn has admitted to Wonderland that he has struggled with imposter syndrome and his body image over the years.

“Any shoot where you’re basically ‘sexy’ in any type of way can really mess with your psyche because you’re struggling every day to live up to that guy,” the songwriter explained. “You know, the lighting was there, you have makeup and a hairstylist there. People are there to make you look amazing. And then they capture the photo for one second, and you look at it like, ‘Wow.’ But realistically, you can’t really fit the shoes of that person in that photo — even as that person.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Shawn’s hair transformation over the years.

