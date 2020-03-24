This may be hard to believe, but it’s been seven years since Magcon first launched. That’s right, the iconic meet and greet convention had its first meet-up back in 2013 and fans can’t believe how fast time has gone by!

For those who forgot, Magcon was a group of Vine-famous teens that consisted of Jack Johnson, Jack Gilinsky, Shawn Mendes, Cameron Dallas, Nash Grier, Hayes Grier, Matthew Espinosa, Aaron Carpenter, Taylor Caniff and Carter Reynolds. Their social media success led to some major tours, where the 11 members would travel around the country for huge fan conventions and meet and greets.

Now that Magcon has come to a bittersweet end, some fans have wondered what the former members are up to now. Well, J-14 did some investigating and it turned out a lot of them went on to do some pretty epic things. From major music careers to starring on Broadway and everything in between, it’s safe to say that Magcon was just the beginning for these stars! Scroll through the gallery to see what your favorite OG Magcon members are up to now.

