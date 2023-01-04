Connar Franklin is living every teenager from 2014’s dream life right now — she’s best friends with Selena Gomez and engaged to former Magcon star Aaron Carpenter. Could her life *be* more of a fan fiction? Keep reading for everything we know about Connar including her age, job and more.

Who is Connar Franklin?

Connar is a print and commercial model who is also active on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok where she has garnered over hundreds of thousands of followers. The model is from a small town in Georgia, and attended the Fashion & Art Institute in Los Angeles in 2017.

She has a pretty large family, with four siblings named Courteney, Caressa, Caroline and Drake. She was born on October 9, 1997, making her a Libra.

Is Connar Franklin Friends With Selena Gomez?

While it’s unclear how long Connar and Selena have been friends, there’s no doubt the two are super close! In 2019, Selena even threw her a birthday party to celebrate Connar turning 22.

“Thank you @selenagomez for getting my most favorite people together and putting together the most fun night,” Connar wrote in an Instagram caption of the two celebrating at the time. “I love my friends so much, I’m prancing into my 22nd year with the greatest people by my side!!”

Since then, Connar has starred on Selena’s cooking show Selena + Chef and has vacationed with the Disney Channel alum multiple times.

Are Connar Franklin and Aaron Carpenter Engaged?

Connar and Aaron have been romantically linked for more than four years and got engaged in January 2023. The couple announced their engagement on January 1, with two separate Instagram posts. “Forever to go,” the former Magcon star captioned his post.

It’s unknown when they first started dating, but Connar first posted her then-boyfriend in July 2018. She (very excitedly) wrote at the time: “I HAVE A BOYFRIEND AND I DONT KNOW HOW TO BE COOL ABOUT IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HEY @aaroncarpenter.”

The model hinted that the two met on New Year’s Eve in 2017 in an Instagram caption from February 2021. “I knew you’d be my Valentine’s 4eva since NYE 2017,” she wrote. “I promise I will always judge the creases in ur sneakers & sing shallows w/ u during karaoke… you’re my best friend & I love you so much @aaroncarpenter.”

