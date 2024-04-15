Even celebrities can’t get enough of Emma Watson! Over the years, tons of stars have declared their love for the Harry Potter actress.

Shawn Mendes, for one, has publicly gushed over the Little Women star many times. In June 2019, during a Q&A with fans, the “In My Blood” crooner said, “I really just do love Emma Watson still, and I’d tell her that. When I met her I was really embarrassed.”

He also recalled the first time meeting Emma while appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden‘s “Carpool Karaoke” segment in June 2018. At the time, Shawn and host James Corden were discussing the Canada native’s love for the Harry Potter franchise.

“I met Emma Watson once,” Shawn recalled. “That was one of the first times I was really, really starstruck. I was definitely sweating a bit, but I think I played it cool. I think I was good.”

Even before he became a global phenomenon, Shawn was tweeting his admiration for the actress. “@EmmaWatson OK. Here it is. I love you,” he wrote on Twitter in December 2016.

While Timothée Chalamet never actually revealed his crush on Emma, the Call Me By Your Name star was also starstruck while meeting the Perks of Being a Wallflower actress. As fans know, the two costarred together in the 2019 film Little Women.

“There [are] two big dance sequences in the film,” Timothée explained while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers in November 2019. “One is with Meg March who’s played by Emma Watson. One’s with Jo who is played by Saoirse [Ronan], and as an ice breaker, as a way to lose our masks of insecurity, [director] Greta [Gerwig] had us do this dance class in this big room.”

The actor continued, “I grew up on Harry Potter in some way. I grew up seeing those movies. So that first time seeing Emma Watson — this is going to be weird for her to see now — that was definitely a weird moment. I worked past it.”

While tons of celebs have huge crushes on Emma, she actually was totally smitten with her Harry Potter costar Tom Felton during her younger years.

“For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush,” she admitted to Seventeen in June 2011. “He totally knows. We talked about it — we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool.”

Did her HP costar return the love? Scroll through our gallery to see which celebs have revealed major crushes on Emma.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.