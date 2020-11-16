Get your wands at the ready because November 16, 2020 marks the 19th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and fans are feeling super nostalgic!

To celebrate the major Wizarding World milestone, Tom Felton hosted a virtual reunion with the HP movie stars on November 14. The English actor played the role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series for all eight installments from 2001 until 2011. He starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Katie Leung (Cho Chang) and more.

Aside from making fans excited about getting back together with his former Hogwarts classmates, the actor also he told Entertainment Tonight in October 2020 that he has stayed connected with the entire cast, saying that they’re always “staying in touch” and “making sure everything’s alright.”

Tom has reunited with his HP costars plenty of times over the years, but he’s not the only one! Since the film series came to an end in 2011, the stars have gotten together loads of times for golf games and hangout sessions. To celebrate this epic anniversary, J-14 decided to break them all down! Scroll through our gallery for a major walk down memory lane and see every time the Harry Potter cast has reunited.

