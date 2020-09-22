He’s not holding back! Tom Felton — who Harry Potter fans know better as Draco Malfoy — reacted to the popular TikTok #DracoTok trend with a video of his own. Fans of the film series have taken to the video-sharing app and uploaded some pretty thirsty clips about the villainous wizard and, as it turned out, the actor has seen them all!

“POV: watching @t22felton react to your #dracotok videos,” Tom, 33, captioned a TikTok video uploaded on Monday, September 21. Throughout the reaction clip, he seemed to express emotions ranging from shock to pure happiness as Stromae‘s “Alors on Danse” played in the background.

“I know you’re obsessed with me,” the song’s remix says before Tom jumped into his facial expressions. He also asked his 2.5 million followers, “Am I doing this right yet?”

After the video amassed millions of views from TikTok users who commented things like, “I’m not even mad that we’ve been caught,” Tom told them not to hide any of their #DracoToks.

“Hide nothing, I find this all hilarious!” he added in the comments section.

Aside from posting his own reaction to #DracoTok, the actor has been commenting on select videos under the hashtag. He’s also become pretty popular on the app for his covers of songs from the Broadway musical Hamilton, which he aptly calls: “HamilTom.”

The English movie star played the role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series for all eight installments from 2001 until 2011. He starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley). Since then, Tom has appeared in TV shows like The Flash, Origin and Murder in the First and movies such as Ophelia, Breaking for Whales, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, The Forgotten Battle and Burial.

