Some fans are really not happy with Harry Potter star Tom Felton after he announced that he’d be charging more than $250 for a shout out video, despite reportedly being worth $25 million.

Yep, for a fee — $288 to be exact — fans of the actor, who played Draco Malfoy in the magical series, will receive a personalized 30-second video from the star via the app Cameo.

“Hello boys, girls, ladies and gentlemen, my name is Tom Felton and I’m excited to be using this Cameo app” the 32-year-old said in a promotional clip on his page. “So hit me up for all your birthday requests or spiritual guidance or motivational speaking. I do the lot, I am in California, it is sunny, let me spread the good vibes. Peace and love.”

Despite the high price, some fans have already purchased the personalized videos, and it turns out, they were more than happy with the results!

“Tom went above and beyond with my video message. Thank you!” one reviewer wrote on his Cameo profile. Another added, “Thank you so much Tom! My friend was in tears, she loved it so much.”

According to Cameo, the price per video is “set individually by each of the talent,” which means the former wizard picked the cost himself. But get this, you guys — he’s actually not the most expensive celebrity to use the app. Caitlyn Jenner, for example, charges $2,500 for her videos.

Dog With A Blog star Blake Michael also uses the website, and he charges only $39 for a shout out. Jessie actor Kevin Chamberlin, on the other hand, asks for $60 a video. Suite Life of Zack and Cody legend Phill Lewis is also on the app, offering personalized videos for $75 each. Wizards of Waverly Place star Gregg Sulkin charges $70 for his videos. Oh, and for $50, fans can get a message from Twilight alum Ashley Greene herself!

