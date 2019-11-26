Is Tom Felton OK? Fans are worried about the Harry Potter star after he shared a dark post on Instagram and claimed that he was “giving up.”

The actor posted a completely black photo on Monday, November 25, which he captioned, “I give up with you.”

Thankfully, the 32-year-old has shared a few snaps since then, so it appears that he’s OK.

Some fans have suggested that the dark post may have something to do with his HP costar Emma Watson. Why? Well, some people have pointed out the Emma is no longer following Tom on Instagram. It’s unclear when she decided to hit the unfollow button, but it’s definitely suspicious.

For those who missed it, fans of the movies have been convinced that the two stars have been secretly dating for years, and Tom added fuel to the fire when he spoke about his former costar to Daily Mail on November 17, 2019, and he could not stop gushing over her.

“She’s an incredibly smart and lovely young lady,” he told the outlet.

Despite more than eight years passing since the final Harry Potter movie hit theaters, the stars have stayed pretty close. They’ve hung out numerous times over the years, and every time they do, it gives HP fans a major wave of nostalgia.

“It’s always nice to bump into her, see her at the beach, or over dinner, or whatever,” the Planet of the Apes star continued. “It’s always nice to bump into each other and slightly reminisce about old times but also about looking forward to the future.”

Rupert Grint also recently revealed that he always saw sparks between them!

“There was always something,” he told Entertainment Tonight during an interview on November 18, 2019. “There was a little bit of a spark. But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance. I didn’t have any sparks. I was spark-free.”

Tom and Emma sent the internet into a frenzy when they jetted off to South Africa together back in August. The pair shared a snap from the trip, and everyone was pretty excited to see them together again.

Back in February, the 29-year-old actress shared a picture of herself and tagged Tom as the photographer.

“Friends capture you best,” she captioned it. Hopefully everything is OK between them!

