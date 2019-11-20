Even Rupert Grint is here for Emma Watson and Tom Felton! On Monday, November 18, the Harry Potter star revealed that once upon a time, there were sparks between the two actors.

“There was always something,” he told ET during an interview. “There was a little bit of a spark. But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance. I didn’t have any sparks. I was spark-free.”

For those who missed it, the pair sent HP fans into a total spiral earlier this year when the 32-year-old actor shared a snap of himself teaching his former costar how to play guitar back August 19. Fan had been shipping these two together since the movies premiered 18 years go and from the looks of it, fans weren’t the only ones.

Just to add fuel to the fire, Tom just spoke about Emma to Daily Mail and he could not stop gushing over her.

“She’s an incredibly smart and lovely young lady,” he told the outlet.

Unfortunately for fans and followers, Emma revealed that she’s single during a recent interview with British Vogue. She even made headlines with a new term, “self-partnered.”

“I’m very happy [being single],” she admitted. “I call it being self-partnered.”

Tom even agreed with Emma and said he also considers himself the same.

“I like [the term self-partnered]! It’s the first I’ve heard of it, but it’s great. I’m in the same category to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered,” he added. “I think in this day and age it’s not a necessity to be with someone just for the sake of being with someone, so I like the idea of self-partnering. I think you need to love yourself before you can love anyone else, so that’s a start.”

It looks like these two are just going to be friends forever!

