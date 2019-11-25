This may be hard to believe, but Kevin Chamberlin is turning 56 years old on Monday, November 25. The actor was only 47 when he starred in Jessie, and it’s seriously shocking how fast time has flown by!

As fans know, the Disney Channel show premiered in September 2011. It went on for four epic seasons before it concluded in October 2015, and everyone was pretty sad to see it go. Besides Kevin, the series starred Debby Ryan, Cameron Boyce, Peyton List, Skai Jackson and Karan Brar, and it followed a girl named Jessie who left her Texas roots to take a job as a nanny for the Ross family’s four precocious kids in New York. Watching Jessie, Emma, Luke, Ravi, Zuri and of course, Bertram take on the world together was nothing short of magical, and there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss it, TBH.

In the years since the show went off the air, the cast has certainly grown up a lot. Some of them went on to star in a bunch of TV shows and movies, while others stepped out of the spotlight to start families of their own! Some of them have even had some run-ins with the law!

Scroll through our gallery to see what the Jessie cast is up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.