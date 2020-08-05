OK, this may be hard to believe, but former Disney Channel star Josie Totah turned 19 years old on Wednesday, August 5. Yep, you may remember her from the fan-favorite show Jessie, but now, the actress is all grown up and ready to take on the world!

For those who missed it, Josie seriously inspired fans everywhere in August 2018 when she came out as transgender in an essay published by Time. The piece — titled “My Name Is Josie Totah — And I’m Ready to Be Free” — allowed her to express herself and announce to fans that, “My pronouns are she, her and hers. I identify as female, specifically as a transgender female.” Josie also opened up about how she allowed herself to get placed in a box for several years before coming out.

At the time, the Liv & Maddie alum took to Instagram and wiped her feed, starting over with a post in September 2018 captioned, “What’d I miss?” Since then, she’s nabbed some major roles in Hollywood and started college. Not to mention, she is about to star in Peacock’s Saved By The Bell reboot. Yeah, it’s safe to say Josie is killing it! Wondering what else she’s up to? Scroll through our gallery for a look what Josie Totah’s life, including what she’s up to now.

