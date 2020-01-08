Congratulations are in order for Josie Totah! The former Jessie star just nabbed a major role in the upcoming Saved By The Bell reboot and fans are freaking out. In September 2018, NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock, announced that they were working on a reimagined version of the fan-favorite 1990s sitcom. Now, the reboot has officially found its main star.

For those who missed it, the show is set to bring back some old faces while introducing some new ones. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this new iteration of the show will follow what happens when California gets in trouble for closing too many low-income high schools and says that students should be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High.

Josie will portray Bayside High’s popular girl, Lexi. The publication reported that the 18-year-old’s character is “a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader…who is both admired and feared by her fellow students.”

Aside from the Disney Channel alum, Saved By The Bell will also bring original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley back to TV. The seasoned actors are set to reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.

As fans know, this won’t be first NBC series that Josie has acted on. After her role as Stuart in Jessie, she went on to star in the short-lived comedy Champions. After the show was cancelled, the actress came out as transgender in a moving essay published by Time in August 2018. The piece, titled “My Name Is Josie Totah — And I’m Ready to Be Free,” explained how she allowed herself to get placed in a box for several years.

“I plan to play roles I haven’t had the opportunity to play. And I can only imagine how much more fun it’s going to be to play someone who shares my identity, rather than having to contort myself to play a boy,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I’m going to gun for those roles, be it a transgender female or a cisgender female. Because it’s a clean slate — and a new world.”

