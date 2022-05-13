Debby Ryan has definitely grown up on our television: from The Suite Life on Deck to Jessie, we can’t get enough of this classic Disney star!

Since her start with Disney, she made sure to take each and every opportunity they gave her in order to learn and make for a better career in the acting industry. “They have such a system in place to where it’s really difficult to fail, but it’s not going to be done for you. In my relationship with Disney, the more that I learned, the more they encouraged me,” she told LADYGUNN in March 2017.

Debby revealed she was blessed with skills from her Disney times: the network allowed her to shadow directors, writers, producers so that she could take a larger part in all of her projects. “I just automatically started doing things to make the days go faster and easier, which turned into a huge learning experience. If there was something I could do to make the shot funny and interesting, and to where we didn’t have to shoot it 47 times… I was happy to help out.” She also added, “They took care of me, but they didn’t baby me.”

She has definitely grown into am impressive actress since her time with Disney. The actress can recently be seen starring in Netflix’s Insatiable, the drama Horse Girl and the comedy The Opening Act. Other notable film credits include Life of the Party, Cover Versions, Every Day and Grace. She starred in a vampire movie called Night Teeth in October 2021.

Debby said she would love to someday direct a project that she wasn’t acting in. “I get afraid of getting out of my league, but the truth is, I’m constantly pushing myself to live out of my league,” she explained. “I want to be doing something that scares me. I want to go for anything I put my mind to, and understand that the worst thing that they can say is no.”

Scroll through our gallery for Debby Ryan’s transformation since her start in the spotlight!

