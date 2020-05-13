When news hit the web that Debby Ryan had gotten engaged to her boyfriend, Josh Dun, fans were so excited for the couple!

For those who missed it, the musician asked the former Disney star to marry him in a treehouse during a trip to New Zealand. How romantic does that sound?! But that’s not all! The Twenty One Pilots member even flew out their entire family to celebrate after proposing to the actress, and our hearts were seriously bursting.

“I said yes! Well technically I said ‘NO WAY’ twice but I meant yes,” Debby wrote on Twitter at the time, alongside some adorable snaps of the moment. In the photos, Josh could be seen on one knee while she looked completely surprised and in love!

It turns out, the two lovebirds actually have a really long history together, and in honor of the exciting news, we decided it’s time to take a walk down memory lane and recap everything they went through as a couple.

