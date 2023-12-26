From Justin Bieber to Ariana Grande, so many celebrities have started to share photos from their Christmas celebrations in 2023. Keep reading to see all of the photos!

One celebrity who celebrated their Christmas day at a football game was, of course, Taylor Swift. The Grammy-winning songstress supported boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s Kansas City Chiefs Christmas game against the Las Vegas Raiders, at Arrowhead Stadium. On top of that, it was a family affair! The singer-songwriter brought her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, along with her younger brother Austin Swift.

The sighting comes just days after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes raved over Taylor and her friendship with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, in an interview with CBS Mornings.

“She’s top-tier at her profession, and to see how she drives and she becomes that — Dude, it’s really cool to hear about and to see, and now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes,” Patrick said in the interview.

The NFL quarterback revealed that when the two first began dating, “everybody stayed away” and “just let [Travis] do what he was doing,” he admitted. “Then, he started bringing Taylor around, and he realized how cool of a person she was, and she is, and so for us, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning.”

Taylor and Travis began dating around July 2023, shorly after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end called her out for not wanting to see him after performing a show at Kansas City in July 2023. Fast forward to September 2023, and Taylor was seen at her first football game in support of Travis.

During a November 2023 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Travis was not afraid to talk about his “genius” and “hilarious” girlfriend.

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them … I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it …” he said. “The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day … and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

