Trouble in paradise? Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have been allegedly dating for months, but have recently sparked breakup rumors in December 2023. Keep reading to see why, details inside their rumored romance and more.

Did Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Break Up?

Harry and Taylor raised breakup alarms after the “As It Was” singer stayed at his North London home while the Bones and All actress stayed at a five-star Corinthia hotel just a few miles away, according to the The Sun. Per the outlet, who has since taken down their original article posted on December 2, 2023, Taylor was in town for a photoshoot and didn’t visit her rumored beau — revealing that the reported couple is “in crisis.”

“Taylor spent her trip to London alone and stayed at a hotel instead of with Harry,” a source told the outlet. “It’s been a whirlwind romance but they’re still young and at pivotal points in their careers. They have a lot of respect for each other and had been planning on spending Christmas together.”

However, fans of both Harry and Taylor are skeptical over the breakup reports.

One fan wrote on X, “Just cause Taylor Russell didn’t see Harry one time while [she’s] in Kondon FOR WORK doesn’t mean [they’re] not dating. It could be for safety reasons. People knew she would be attending the event. It could be [because] she doesn’t want to be followed to Harry’s place. or the hotels closer…”

Neither Harry nor Taylor have confirmed or denied the status of their relationship publicly.

When Did Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Start Dating?

Dating speculation between the two first started swirling in June 2023, when eagle-eyed fans spotted the duo walking together and snapped photos that have since gone viral. Since then, the pair have been seen holding hands and packing on the PDA on multiple occasions. Most recently, they were spotted in November 2023 when Harry debuted his newly shaven head that shook up the entire internet.

When it comes to his love life overall, the former One Direction member has kept things pretty private, even telling Rolling Stone that he’s never “publicly been with anyone,” during an August 2022 interview.

“If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something,” Harry added.

