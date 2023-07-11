New couple alert? Harry Styles is sparking romance rumors with Taylor Russell after they were spotted out and about on various occasions in Europe.

Dating speculation first started swirling in June 2023, when eagle-eyed fans saw the duo walking together and snapped a photos that has since gone viral. Since then, some Harry fans have even seen Taylor enjoying his Love on Tour concert.

What’s really going down between these two? Keep reading for what we know so far.

Are Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Dating?

Following the June 2023 outing, concert-goers spotted Taylor at one of Harry’s shows, according to a video obtained by TMZ in July 2023. That same month, the singer and actress were seen walking around Vienna, Austria together. Of course, fans are convinced the pair are more than friends. However, neither Harry nor Taylor have spoken about the rumored relationship thus far.

When it comes to his love life overall, Harry has kept things pretty private, even telling Rolling Stone that he’s never “publicly been with anyone,” during an August 2022 interview.

“If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something,” Harry added.

Did Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Split?

J-14 confirmed in November 2022 that Harry and Olivia Wilde had broken up after nearly two years together.

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” a source told People at the time. “They’re still very close friends.”

The insider added that the breakup was an “amicable decision” between the two, who were first spotted together in January 2021 when they were photographed holding hands at the wedding of Harry’s manager, Jeffrey Azoff.

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” Olivia, for her part, told Vogue in December 2021, referring to the drama that surrounded her relationship with Harry. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

