They’re done! Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde called it quits after nearly two years of dating, J-14 confirmed on November 18, 2022. So, what happened between the international pop star and the Don’t Worry Darling director? Keep reading to uncover why the ex-couple broke up and the details on their split.

Why Did Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up?

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” a source told People, who first reported the split. “They’re still very close friends,” they added, noting that the split was an “amicable decision.”

As Harry kicks off the South American leg of his Love On Tour in November 2022, it’s understandable why it’s difficult for the singer to withstand a romantic relationship right now — especially since the world tour ends in June 2023. For her part, Olivia has two children and is still in the midst of a custody battle with her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis.

Inside Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s Relationship

ICYMI, Harry and Olivia first stirred up romance rumors shortly after the wrap of the movie Don’t Worry Darling in January 2021, which Olivia directed and Harry starred in. Although they never publicly spoke about their relationship, nor how it formed on set, the pair were spotted multiple times together.

However, things turned a little worrisome for the two during the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival in September 2022. After weeks of rumored drama between Olivia and the movie’s main star Florence Pugh, the tension on the red carpet was palpable.

In an interview published just days before the Venice premiere, Olivia claimed to have fired Shia LaBeouf, who originally had Harry’s role of Jack, from the film over concerns about his acting style and because she wanted to keep the set “safe.” Shia rebutted the director’s claims publicly and released texts he received from Olivia and a video message in which she seemed to beg Shia to return to the project and blamed Florence for the issues, calling her “Miss Flo” in the clip.

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” Olivia told Vogue in December 2021, seemingly about the drama and her relationship with Harry. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

Additionally, Olivia responded to rumors that she cheated on Jason with Harry in a September 2022 interview with Vanity Fair. For reference, Olivia and Jason announced their split in November 2020, but had quietly broken up earlier that year.

“The complete horsesh-t idea that I left Jason [Sudeikis] for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she said of her ex-fiancé. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.