Are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde no more? Since the press for their movie Don’t Worry Darling began at the Venice Film Festival, many fans are sensing tension between the two and are speculating breakup rumors … We’re worried, darling.

Explaining the Don’t Worry Darling Drama

During the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival in September 2022, things got … pretty tense (an understatement). After weeks of rumored drama between Olivia, who directed and starred in the film, and the movie’s main star Florence Pugh, the tension on the red carpet was palpable.

In an interview published just days before the Venice premiere, Olivia claimed to have fired Shia LaBeouf, who originally had Harry’s role of Jack, from the film over concerns about his acting style and because she wanted to keep the set “safe.” Shia rebutted the director’s claims publicly and released texts he received from Olivia and a video message in which she seemed to beg Shia to return to the project and blamed Florence for the issues, calling her “Miss Flo” in the clip.

Did Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up?

Tension between Florence and Olivia was definitely felt throughout Venice (and the world) as Florence didn’t appear at the film’s press conference, but many fans felt that they weren’t the only two stars who were tense. Enter: Harry and Olivia breakup rumors.

Fans noticed that Harry and Olivia were separated throughout the entirety of the premiere and rarely spoke or looked at one another. While this might have been purposeful so as to not cause more drama, fans believe that it was a telling sign of a split. “Feel like Harry and Olivia’s lack of interaction is getting lost here, they for sure broke up right?!” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Harry and Olivia have not publicly addressed the current status of their relationship amid split rumors.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s Relationship Timeline

Harry and Olivia stirred up romance rumors shortly after the wrap of Don’t Worry Darling in January 2021. Although they have not publicly spoken on about their relationship, nor how it formed on set, the pair have since been spotted multiple times together.

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” Olivia told Vogue in December 2021, seemingly about their romance. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

